JetBlue to honor 100,000 healthcare workers with round trip flight for 2

As a thanks to the many healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, airline company JetBlue will give out a round-trip flight voucher to the first 100,000 who claim the certificates.

JetBlue says recipients can fly anywhere the company flies and are permitted to bring along another passenger.

The airline is starting by giving flight certificates to 10,000 healthcare workers in New York City. It’s then giving 90,000 pairs of flight certificates to medical professionals across the U.S.

The 90,000 will be selected from nominations from the public of ‘healthcare heroes’ in their lives.

The recipients can use the certificates when the time is right to travel anywhere JetBlue flies.

JetBlue is calling the giveaway an opportunity to “Fly it forward.”

