Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary

(WNCN) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary, tacking on their record of being the longest-married presidential couple.

The couple was married on July 7, 1946 in Plains, Georgia, when Jimmy was 21 and Rosalynn was 18.

The former president is now 95 years old and the oldest-living president in U.S. history.

The Jimmy Carter Library says in a tweet that “on his 75th birthday in 2001, President Carter was asked to name the most important thing he had ever done. Without hesitation, he replied, “Marrying Rosalynn.”

On his 75th birthday President Carter was asked to name the most important thing he had ever done. Without hesitation, he replied, "Marrying Rosalynn." https://t.co/eoHlwvVuzb



Happy 74th Anniversary to Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter! They were married in Plains, GA, on July 7, 1946. pic.twitter.com/MfYkdNImXN — Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) July 7, 2020