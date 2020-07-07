Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary

(WNCN) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary, tacking on their record of being the longest-married presidential couple.
The couple was married on July 7, 1946 in Plains, Georgia, when Jimmy was 21 and Rosalynn was 18.
The former president is now 95 years old and the oldest-living president in U.S. history.
The Jimmy Carter Library says in a tweet that “on his 75th birthday in 2001, President Carter was asked to name the most important thing he had ever done. Without hesitation, he replied, “Marrying Rosalynn.”
- Gov. Cooper says another extension to utilities shutoff moratorium is unlikely
- 29-year-old woman found dead in Cumberland County Detention Center cell
- Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall
- Tips to help protect kids from COVID-19 once schools reopen
- US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now