Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter pose in face masks, call on public to save lives

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, posed in masks in a photo shared by the Carter Center on Saturday, pleading with Americans to “please wear a mask to save lives.”

The couple’s Atlanta-based charity, the Carter Center, posted a photo on Twitter Saturday of the pair wearing white masks printed with the center’s logo.

The picture was paired with a straightforward plea.

Why it matters: Face masks have morphed into a political issue, in part due to President Trump’s reluctance to wear the coverings in public.

Carter’s announcement comes as dozens of states and municipalities are issuing face-mask mandates and rolling back their reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Carters’ message follows Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Friday announcement that the city is rolling back its reopening to Phase 1 and will mandate face coverings. The decision left her at odds with Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Cases have recently raged across the South, and Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state’s department of public health on Friday.

President Trump has so far refused to wear a mask in public and done little to encourage his supporters to embrace the public health measure. He has, however, said he will wear a mask during a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.