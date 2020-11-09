Jimmy Carter congratulates President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris

PLAINS, Ga. – Congratulations for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came in from all across the country over the weekend.

Former President Jimmy Carter, along with his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, released a statement congratulating Biden and Harris on Saturday.

The full statement is provided below:

“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Carter, a native of Plains, Georgia, was the 39th president of the United States and served from 1977-1981.

Overflown glasses of champagne and a fun crowd is all a group needs to celebrate a victory.

“We’ve all been working on the campaign in various ways. We’ve been supporting it, and we’ve been banking a celebration,” said Damon Akins, a Triad Biden supporter.

Democrat Joe Biden’s projected win as the next president of the United States left many supporters in good spirits.

“There was this immediate surge of joy on top of turning on CNN and then just sitting down for a minute and like ‘Oh my god, this just happened,’” said Fenway Donegan, a Biden supporter.

Car horns and American flags filled the streets in downtown Graham in celebration.

The victory doesn’t sit well for some President Trump supporters.

FOX8 cameras caught a heated exchange between Biden supporters and a Trump supporter in Graham.

Many who voted for the president say Biden’s victory is being declared too soon and may not be legal.

“Anybody who’s trying to be cheating or trying to abuse the system will be caught,” said Jesse Nestorick, a Trump supporter.

Nestorick isn’t quick to accept the projected win. He says with this news, it’s going to take some time, and he’s leaving his trust in a higher power.

“We’ll see if we go for a recount here in North Carolina or if we go for an election recount or if it stays the way it is,” Nestorick said.