Joe Biden confirmed as winner in Wisconsin ahead of promised lawsuit from President Donald Trump

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Joe Biden confirmed as winner in Wisconsin ahead of promised lawsuit from President Donald Trump.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories