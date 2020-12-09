Johns Hopkins University thought its namesake was an abolitionist, but records show he wasn’t at all

BALTIMORE (WNCN) — Johns Hopkins University, the prominent school known for its history in medicine and other aspects has uncovered once unknown information about its namesake.

Records from the school show Johns Hopkins, the man who the school is named after, owned one enslaved person in 1840 and four in 1850.

The new revelations go against what has been widely believed about Hopkins’ life as a slavery abolitionist.

1850 Census Slave Schedule Record for Johns Hopkins (Johns Hopkins University)

“We are now taking a careful look at the widely accepted story of Johns Hopkins as an early and staunch abolitionist, one drawn largely from a book of remembrances written by his grand-niece, Helen Thom. We are beginning a journey of further research and discourse through this bibliographic archive. Our efforts strive to illuminate all aspects of our founder in order to arrive at a more complete and truthful narrative of his life,” JHU said in its Hopkins Retrospective.

Hopkins founded JHU in 1876 and opened a hospital in 1889.

“The fact that Mr. Hopkins had, at any time in his life, a direct connection to slavery … is a difficult revelation for us, as we know it will be for our community, at home and abroad, and most especially our Black faculty, students, staff, and alumni,” the JHU letter read.

The school notes that Hopkins’ personal papers were destroyed prior to his death and that “perhaps surviving records were lost,” thus contributing to the misinformation about his life.

By 1860, there were no enslaved persons listed in his home, the University said. Slavery was abolished in the United States in 1865 courtesy of the 13th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution.

Read the school’s entire findings.