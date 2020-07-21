Judge denies release of teen girl who was jailed for violating probation by not doing online schoolwork

DETROIT (WNCN) — A 15-year-old Black teenage girl remains in jail after a judge ruled that not completing her online schoolwork violated terms of her probation.

According to a co-authored report by the Detroit Free-Press and ProPublica, the girl known as “Grace” has ADHD and had trouble completing her work once COVID-19 shut down in-person instruction at her school.

She was incarcerated in May after a judge found that her work was not being completed, as required by terms of her probation.

Grace told reporters she felt unmotivated and overwhelmed when online learning began April 15, about a month after schools closed. Without much live instruction or structure, she got easily distracted and had difficulty keeping herself on track, she said.

Reports say Judge Mary Ellen Brennan found Grace “guilty on failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school”.

Reports found that Grace and her mother had been through a troubled past together. The Detroit Free-Press said in its report that the two argued about Grace keeping her room clean and doing schoolwork and regularly battled over her use of the phone, social media and other technology. Grace’s mother told reporters it got to a point where the police would be regularly called to quell disputes.

In one incident, reports say they argued over Grace taking her mother’s iPhone charger; when police arrived, they discovered she had taken an iPad from her middle school without permission.

That dispute among others led to another argument ensued between the two which led to an assault charge on Grace. She had also received a larceny charge stemming from the stolen iPad at school, ProPublica reports.

Due to COVID-19, Brennan decided not to remove Grace from her home and instead sentenced her to “intensive probation.”

The terms of the probation included wearing a GPS tracker, regular check-ins with a court caseworker, counseling, no phone and the use of the school laptop for educational purposes only. Grace also was required to do her schoolwork, ProPublica says in its report.

The shutting down of schools in Michigan coincided with the start of Grace’s probation. She had told her caseworker that she became overwhelmed with the requirements of online schoolwork.

“Worker told mother that child is not going to be perfect and that teenagers aren’t always easy to work with but you have to give them the opportunity to change,” according to the case progress notes obtained by ProPublica. “Child needs time to adjust to this new normal of being on probation and doing work from home.”

In May, Brennan ruled that Grace had broken the terms of her probation by not doing her schoolwork. Brennan ordered that Grace be sent to the county’s juvenile detention center, Children’s Village. According to ProPublica, Grace is required to remain at the detention center until a hearing to review the case set for Sept. 8.

“She hasn’t fulfilled the expectation with regard to school performance,” Brennan said as she sentenced Grace, according to the report. “I told her she was on thin ice and I told her that I was going to hold her to the letter, to the order, of the probation.”

In March, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the elimination of juvenile detention to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus unless an individual was a “substantial and immediate safety risk to others.”

Brennan reportedly called Grace a “threat to the community.”

Grace’s mother, identified in the report as Charisse, said her visits with Grace since her incarceration have been limited.

Read the full report here.