WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – The Metropolitan Police Department has announced it has arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

Police announced the arrest has been made in reference to an assault with intent to rob while armed (gun) from the shooting that occurred on Aug. 28.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared the news on Twitter, with the police department thanking ATF Washington, who began a press conference just before 3:30 p.m.

“@ATFWashington participates in a press conference with @DCPoliceDept to reaffirm our commitment to combating crime within the District of Columbia & our role in the ongoing shooting investigation of Brian Robinson, Jr. @NFLFootballOps,” ATF Washington said.

The teen approached Robinson in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast just before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 attempting to steal his car.

Suspect wanting in the armed robbery of Brian Robinson (DC Police Department on Twitter).

Metropolitan police said “the suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. During the robbery attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Additionally, police said surveillance video caught another suspect that they are looking for as the investigation remains ongoing.

The police department is currently offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information in the case. Anyone can call police at 202-727-9099 or the tip line 50411.