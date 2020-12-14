Juvenile charged in deaths of 4 family members

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A teenager was arrested and charged in the deaths of four people who were found slain in a West Virginia home on Sunday, the sheriff said.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said two adults and two boys around the ages of 12 and 3 were found dead at a home in Elkview Sunday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said authorities became aware of the killings when a family hadn’t been heard from.

A neighbor, Tiffany Gandee, said the killings were described to her by her husband, who ran into the family of the victims while he was taking out the dog.

“He said I found mom and dad dead, the middle boy […] was on the floor and the baby was under the bed,” said Gandee.

The grandfather of the victims had come to check on the family after not hearing from them.

“And he said, ‘anybody been over here?’ and my husband said ‘no’, and he said ‘well they’re dead, they’re all dead'” she said.

They called 911 and Kanawha County sheriff deputies found two adults and two children, a 3-year-old and 12-year-old boy, dead inside the house.

During a press conference, Sheriff Rutherford said the oldest son, who is 16 years old, had been found safe outside of the home, but he could not give any more details.

At the crime scene where 4 murders took place this morning in Elkview the sheriff’s office just got the search warrant to go in. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/hlHqdbBQRp — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) December 13, 2020

Neighbors didn’t know what to make of all the police activity.

“This morning I just noticed a lot of traffic on the road,” said Samara Mullins, a neighbor further down Cemetery Hill Drive who says she didn’t know the family and didn’t hear anything either.

Still, she was feeling a lot of emotions.

“Anxiety for one because when you live alone you don’t know — two, you’re concerned about family members, everyone in the community is on edge a little bit right now,” she told news crews.

Sheriff Rutherford says at no time did the general public seem to be in danger, that this wasn’t a random act.

The juvenile has been charged with murder in connection with the four deaths, the sheriff said.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name hasn’t been released.