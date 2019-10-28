K-9 injured in raid on ISIS leader back on duty

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – The president has released a photo of the military working dog injured in the raid that led to the death of the leader of ISIS.

The K-9 was injured when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest while being chased by the dog, President Donald Trump said.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

U.S. Special Forces breached the walls of al-Baghdadi’s hideout because the doors were booby-trapped. The soldiers and dog chased the ISIS mastermind into a tunnel, which partially collapsed after al-Baghdadi detonated the suicide vest.

Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Monday the animal “performed a tremendous service” in tracking down al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath his compound.

Al-Baghdadi’s suicide blast also killed three children.

Milley said the dog was “slightly wounded” but is now recovering and has returned to duty at an undisclosed location.

Milley says the U.S. is “protecting the dog’s identify” by keeping any information about the canine classified for now.

