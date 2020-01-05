Kaepernick calls US airstrike another terrorist attack against non white world

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) — Colin Kaepernick tweeted his thoughts Saturday on the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, calling it another American terrorist attack against black and brown people.

President Trump gave the order for the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Thursday.

In a tweet sent Saturday afternoon, Kaepernick said, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

In a follow up tweet, Kaepernick said, “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

President Trump’s tweets on Iran Saturday were a stark contrast to Kaepernick’s, threatening to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic “very fast and very hard” if it retaliates.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump tweeted.

