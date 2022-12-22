BIXBY, Okla. (WNCN) – Howling bad news.

You’d know him likely from a wolf costume or from his Chiefs-centric Twitter account and not from a jail jumpsuit going by his birth name.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, better known as ChiefsAholic, who dresses as a wolf for Kansas City Chiefs football home and road games, has been causing a stir in the news for all the wrong reasons.

He failed to show up in Houston over the weekend for the Chiefs game against the Texans and booking records now reveal why.

Babudar was charged with four offenses on Dec. 16.

Robbery with a firearm;

Assault while masked or disguised;

Possessing firearm commission felony, first offense and

Threatening a violent act.

Another source reported the Bixby Police Department said a man was apprehended in a neighborhood near the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union at 131st and Memorial streets.

Reports said witnesses inside the bank called police and gave them a description of the suspect and what direction the suspect was headed.

That description matched Babudar’s, officials said.

However, no news outlet has specifically connected the two.

Additionally, multiple sources said this may not be the only bank robbery Badubar is connected to.

Babudar was placed in the Tulsa County Jail under a $200,000 bond.