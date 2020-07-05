Kanye West announces he’s running for president in 2020

Breaking News
National News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kanye West announced Saturday via Twitter that he is entering the race for president in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote. “I am running for president of the United States!” 

The rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer ended the tweet with #2020VISION.

Kanye has not provided further details surrounding his proposed run to the White House.

