Kanye West gets 2% in first US poll since announcing presidential run

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rapper Kanye West has got some work to do if he’s serious about running for president this year.
In what’s reportedly the first poll ranking West since he announced his presidential run, he garnered support from 2% of 2,000 registered voters polled by consulting firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies.
Joe Biden took the lead with 48%, with Donald Trump coming in second at 40%.
However, when West is included in the poll, Trump’s numbers drop to 39%.
West announced his presidential run on July 4. He recently revealed in a Forbes interview that he no longer supports Trump and continues to seek the advisement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on his campaign.
