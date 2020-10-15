Kanye West tweet showed mock election data, not results

Rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West has tweeted bogus early polling results, claiming he was ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race.
The numbers West shared Tuesday evening were purportedly from the Kentucky election, but they were not real results.
They were mock election data used by The Associated Press as part of routine testing ahead of elections.
West tweeted a screenshot of mock election data from Kentucky NBC affiliate’s LEX 18 News, which showed West had 40,000 votes in Kentucky and was ahead of Trump and Biden.
The false tweet had more than 11,000 retweets.
