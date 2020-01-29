Kentucky bill would require sex education classes, beginning in kindergarten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNCN) — A controversial bill is making its way through the Kentucky legislature that would make sex education courses a requirement for all grades in public school, including kindergartners.
House Bill 296 would require schools to establish minimum requirements for comprehensive sex education classes, including curriculum and instructional materials “designed to improve students’ physical, mental, emotional, social, and behavioral well-being.”
The classes would be “designed to be effective in changing sexual behaviors that lead to sexually transmitted infections, including human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome, unintended pregnancy, and dating violence and sexual assault among young people.”
Lawmakers want to “enable and empower students to develop and demonstrate 9 developmentally appropriate sexuality and sexual health-related 10 knowledge, attitudes, skills, and practices.”
The bill would also prevent schools from restricting the ability of an instructor to answer a question related to comprehensive sex education and require schools to make the sex education curriculum available upon a parent or guardian’s request.
The proposal does say the content would have to be age-appropriate and allows parents to opt their child out of the class.
