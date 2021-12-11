Kentucky Gov. sends emergency request to President Joe Biden for help, set to address state at 11 a.m.

KENTUCKY (WNCN) – Kentucky governor Andy Beshear sent an emergency letter to President Joe Biden Saturday morning requesting help after tornadoes devastated the state and has left a lot of it without power.

Beshear is asking Biden to declare an emergency disaster for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in response to the severe weather system that produced numerous tornadoes, his letter said.

“One tornado struck the City of Mayfield which is reporting major damages to public facilities, businesses and residences,” Beshear’s letter said. “It is reported that a Graves County factory has collapsed, trapping workers and we believe there are at least 50 fatalities.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s letter to President Joe Biden, left, and request for federal assistance (Courtest of Fox 56).

CBS 17 obtained Andy Beshear’s letter to President Joe Biden from Fox 56.