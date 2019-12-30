Kevin Spacey accuser and writer Ari Behn dies by suicide

Princess Martha Louise and Ari Behn arrive for the wedding of Sweden’s Crown Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist at Stockholm Palace on June 13, 2015. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

(CBS News) – Scandinavian writer Ari Behn — the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct — died this week, his manager said. He was 47.

Behn died by suicide Wednesday, his manager told the Norwegian news service NTB. Authorities said he was found at his home in Norway.

The Norwegian royal family said in a written statement that Behn was “an important part of our family for many years and we carry warm and good memories of him with us.”

Behn, who was Danish-born, and Martha Louise, the oldest daughter of Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, were married for 14 years. The couple divorced in 2017 and have three children.

Behn also wrote books and plays, including 1999′s “Trist som faen,” or “Sad as Hell,” a short story collection that was translated into several languages.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo a decade earlier. It didn’t appear that Behn ever pursued criminal charges or a lawsuit against Spacey.

Spacey didn’t comment on the allegations at the time, which came amid a string of similar accusations. A lawyer for Spacey didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday.

Behn is the second of Spacey’s accusers to die in 2019. An anonymous massage therapist who alleged that Spacey tried to forcibly kiss him and forced him to grab the actor’s genitals during massage sessions died in September. Following the anonymous accuser’s death, Los Angeles prosecutors rejected the sexual battery case related to his accusation. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office stated the allegations couldn’t be proven without the massage therapist’s participation.

In addition to his accusers, another person connected to the allegations against Spacey, Linda Culkin, died in 2019 when she was struck crossing the street in Quincy, Massachusetts, in May.

The former nursing assistant had pleaded guilty to sending death threats and bomb threats to Spacey and his associates. She was sentenced to over four years in federal prison in 2014.

Prosecutors said at the time that Culkin became obsessed with Spacey after a patient told her of being attacked by him.

