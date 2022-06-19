(The Hill) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) predicted on Sunday that the 2024 elections will be a “mess” when asked how worried he was about the next time the U.S. votes for president given how divided the country is over who is to blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

ABC’s “This Week” moderator George Stephanopoulos said all signs pointed to controversy similar to that seen in the aftermath of the 2020 election, especially with some of former President Trump’s allies in charge of certifying election results on the state level this time, before asking, “How worried are you about 2024?”

“Very worried,” Kinzinger replied to Stephanopoulos. “One of the things we’re focusing on are those [state]-level elections as well, the people that will determine whether they certify an election, you know, what kind of equipment is being used.”

“We focused so much on what goes on in D.C. and Congress and the Senate. But when you have these election judges that are going to people that don’t believe basically in democracy, authoritarians, 2024 is going to be a mess,” he added.

Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection, said one problem within his party is a lack of leadership.

“And wake up, America. Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is,” Kinzinger added.

Kinzinger’s remarks come during public hearings being held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, during which Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. The Capitol attack resulted in the deaths of five people.

Kinzinger, one of two Republicans who serves on the committee, said he, his wife and his 5-month child recently received a death threat, though he added he did not worry about being harmed.

“There are people that — there’s violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently,” he said.