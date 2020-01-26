Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in helicopter crash in Calif., reports say

CALABASAS, Calif. (WNCN) — NBA star Kobe Bryant and others in the aircraft died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to TMZ Sports.

The website reported that the private helicopter had a fire break out. Five people were confirmed dead in the crash in the Calabasas area, according to TMZ.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not on board the helicopter, TMZ reported. Kobe Bryant was 41 years old.

Bryant, who played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, finished with 33,643 points in 2016. He was an 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times.

Variety later confirmed the report about Bryant’s death in the helicopter crash, which happened on a hillside in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

This is a breaking news alert and will be updated.

