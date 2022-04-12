RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Paying more than $4 a gallon for gas might put a sour taste in your mouth, but how about a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $4? Pretty sweet, right?

The North Carolina-based company announced this week that since they know “everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” they’re starting a four-week promotion by offering up to two dozen Original Glazed Dozens for the average price of a gallon of gas.

For the next four Wednesdays, beginning April 13, participating stores will sell customers a dozen doughnuts for whatever the national average for a gallon of regular gas is. The pricing will be based on the average reported by AAA.

As of Tuesday morning, a dozen original glazed cost $10.49.

The company says prices will be updated weekly and customers can check each Tuesday to know how much a dozen doughnuts will cost on Wednesday.

The offer is redeemable only on Wednesdays through May 4 in shop, drive-thru or online pickup. Each customer can get up to 24 doughnuts as part of the offer.

The deal is not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores, nor is it available at Krispy Kreme’s Times Square location.