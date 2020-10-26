Kushner says Black people must ‘want’ to succeed

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner says the president wants to help Black people succeed but that they have to want to be successful for the policies to work.
“But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful,” Kushner said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday.
He said Black people are mostly Democrats, but are starting to see that Trump’s policies can help them solve problems they have complained about for years.
Kushner also criticized people who raised their voices after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, but then didn’t follow through and work to find ways to improve the lives of Black people in America.
“You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling — they go on Instagram and cry, or they would, you know, put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court,” Kushner said. “Quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward. You solve problems with solutions.”
- Man charged with murder in party bus shooting that killed 2 Durham men
- New scam uses fake US Postal Service money orders, gets victims to buy gift cards as ‘mystery shopper’
- 7-month-old among unaccompanied children captured near U.S.-Mexico border
- US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled
- Moon holds more water in more places than ever thought
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now