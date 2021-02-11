Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer faces a judge Thursday with prosecutors asking that he be re-arrested.

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address.

They’ve asked a judge to order his arrest and hike his bond by $200,000. Rittenhouse’s attorneys say threats have forced Rittenhouse into hiding and they offered to give prosecutors his address if it stays under seal.

Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn’t presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who is white, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and traveled to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses after Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back Aug. 23 and left paralyzed.

Rittenhouse opened fire with an assault-style rifle during protests two nights later, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense.

The Blake shooting happened three months after George Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis, which also was captured on bystander video and which sparked outrage and protests that spread across the United States and beyond. The galvanized Black Lives Matter movement put a spotlight on inequitable policing and became a fault line in politics, with President Donald Trump criticizing protesters and aggressively pressing a law-and-order message that he sought to capitalize on in Wisconsin and other swing states.

In Kenosha, as the protests that followed damaged businesses in the city of 100,000 near the Wisconsin-Illinois border — authorities ultimately estimated some $50 million in damage — some people answered a call on social media to travel to Kenosha.