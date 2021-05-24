Lake water lowered as search continues for autistic boy missing a week in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV/CBS Newspath/WNCN/AP) — It’s been one week since missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen was last seen at a La Vista elementary school.

Police have asked everyone to stay vigilant for any sign of Larsen.

The La Vista Police Department sent out an update Sunday.

Officials said crews lowered the lake at Walnut Creek Recreation Area by several feet to help searchers get a better view of what lies along the shore of the lake.

Debris in the lake, including tires and tree limbs, has hindered the water search for Ryan Larsen who has been missing since he walked out of his elementary school on May 17 during changes in morning classes in La Vista.

Investigators initially believed Ryan was playing ‘hide and seek’ with officers, but are now concerned he may not be able to return home on his own.

Larsen has autism. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125 lbs.

Larsen also has been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

Project Harmony, a child advocacy center, provided parents with tips on how to help children cope with Larsen’s story.