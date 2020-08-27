Lakers and Clippers to boycott NBA playoffs, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season following nationwide boycotts in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing.

Charania reports, LeBron James said in a meeting between players he wants owners to be more involved and take action. Every other NBA team voted to continue the season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the situation is still ongoing and a decision would not be made on Wednesday night.

Discussions on continuing season will extend into tomorrow, sources tell ESPN, but appears unlikely the three playoff games on Thursday will be played. "Everyone is still too emotional," one high-ranking source tells ESPN. "There needs to be more time to come together on this." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

The news comes after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

MORE TOP STORIES