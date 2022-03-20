MIAMI BEACH, Fla (WFOR/AP/WNCN) — Spring break 2022 is a stark contrast to last year when crowds got out of control.

A new alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late-night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach has been in effect since March 7.

Last year there were more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 100 gun seizures during 2021’s spring break season.

This year, there’s a large variety of people all coexisting.

“We’re having a good time. If it’s like no drama, everything is going good. I feel like Miami is a good place to visit,” said Shaleste Brooks.

“So far so good,” one spring breaker said. “It’s everything we expected,” another visitor said.

According to Miami Beach Police, there have been no major incidents. Although the crowds are just as large, they have been much more behaved than in previous years.

“And really it’s encouraging to see all the positive energy happening right now in Miami Beach during the month of March,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Fernandez says the city has taken steps to increase programming to attract and entertain residents and tourists

“It’s amazing, the energy here, the amount of people who are enjoying Miami Beach. They’re hearing the message to take care of our city and our city will take care of you. We love all the positive engagement. People are coming out there and doing the concerts and enjoying the activations,” Fernandez said.

The move to curb late-night alcohol drinking comes after years of increasingly stringent measures — banning alcohol from beaches, canceling concerts and food festivals — failed to stop the city from being overrun with out-of-control parties and anything-goes antics in 2021.

Last spring break at Miami Beach, two North Carolina men were accused of raping a 24-year-old tourist who overdosed during spring break in Miami Beach. They were later indicted on first-degree murder charges.

A grand jury in Miami-Dade County found Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 25, both from Greensboro, North Carolina, responsible for the fentanyl-induced death in March 2021 of Christine Englehardt of Richboro, Pennsylvania.

She met the men while visiting South Beach, and went with them to her room at the Albion Hotel, prosecutors said.

In 2022, there has also been an increased police presence helping to control the large crowds, but some say that has been intimidating at times.

“It’s my first time in Miami and it’s really lit but I don’t I don’t really like how there are so many police officers,” one young woman said.

But others say the officers are helping them feel safe so they can continue to enjoy their spring break.

“I’m having the greatest time of my life I ain’t going to lie to you,” one young man said.

“I love Miami. Look at this. This is beautiful. This is beautiful,” a woman visiting said, gesturing to the crowds along Ocean Drive.

CBS Newspath/WFOR and the Associated Press contributed to this report