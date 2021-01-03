Larry King, 87, hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.
Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
