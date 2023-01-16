FORT MYERS, Fla. (WNCN) – The last missing person from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28, was found on a sunken sailboat Friday, the sheriff in the area said.

Florida’s Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, tweeted Friday that the sheriff’s office dive team was in the body of water Matanzas Pass and located a sunken sailboat, “Good Girl.”

Sheriff Marceno said the last missing Hurricane Ian victim, James “Denny” Hurst, was last known to be on the boat during the storm.

“The LCSO Dive Team has located the sunken sailboat ‘Good Girl’ in Matanzas Pass and are actively recovering it,” the sheriff tweeted Saturday just after 3 p.m.

Then, at 5 p.m., he tweeted, “Unfortunately, human remains have been located on the boat. We will work with Medical Examiner’s Office to provide identification, and continue our support with the family as the investigation continues.”

On Sunday, Sheriff Marceno confirmed those remains indeed belonged to Hurst.

“The remains have been positively identified as James Denny Hurst. Mr. Hurst’s family has been notified. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Sheriff Marceno wrote on social media.

Reports said the sheriff’s office had been called to Salty Sam’s Marina on Thursday after a worker spotted wreckage from a boat they had never seen before.

Seventy-five people from Lee County died as a result of Hurricane Ian.