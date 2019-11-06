Lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after President Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) – Two lawmakers in Oklahoma have filed a bill to rename a portion of Route 66 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The bill was filed Tuesday by Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn.

The senators wrote in the bill that they would pay for any costs associated with the renaming.

SB 1089 could be heard as early as February 2020.

The lawmakers propose the change would happen Nov. 1, 2020.

