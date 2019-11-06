Lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after President Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) – Two lawmakers in Oklahoma have filed a bill to rename a portion of Route 66 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
The bill was filed Tuesday by Senators Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn.
The senators wrote in the bill that they would pay for any costs associated with the renaming.
SB 1089 could be heard as early as February 2020.
The lawmakers propose the change would happen Nov. 1, 2020.
- Woman says she hid next to bed in emergency room during shooting at Fayetteville hospital
- Sen. Kamala Harris proposes bill to extend school day to 6 p.m.
- Wake County mom says woman took car seat with son strapped in from car
- Frosh lead No. 14 NC State past NC A&T 80-44
- Wanted 13-year-old Robeson County murder suspect in custody
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now