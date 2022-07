RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A legend and household name to many fans of “Leave it to Beaver,” Tony Dow, has died.

Dow’s manager, Frank Bilotta, said his cause of death was complications from liver cancer.

His most notable role to many was the all-American character of Wally Cleaver on the sitcom that began on CBS and found its way into the homes of millions of TV viewers in the late 50s and early 60s. Reruns of the show are still enjoyed today on DVD and through streaming services.