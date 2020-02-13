LeBron James surprises nearly 200 kids with free college tuition

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

Posted:

Members of the first class at LeBron James’ “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio got some amazing news.

All 193 students learned they are receiving full scholarships to Kent State University.

The high school juniors were caught by surprise and erupted in cheers.

Meanwhile, their parents, watching from a live feed in a separate room, burst into tears.

Kent State University is guaranteeing free tuition for four years as well as one year of free housing and meals.

To stay eligible, the students must remain in good academic standing and perform volunteer work locally.

Kent State Provost Melody Tankersley told the students the university believes in giving back.

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Kent State plan to offer the same opportunity to future “I Promise” classes as well.

