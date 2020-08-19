LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat to call for justice for Breonna Taylor

LeBron James donned a modified “MAGA” hat Tuesday to call for justice for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT worker who was shot to death by police in her apartment in March.

James wore the hat at a news conference after his first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers, which they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, 100-93.

The red hat closely associated with President Trump and his campaigns had the usual “Make America” as its first line but had “Great Again” crossed out. Instead, words were added that resulted in the hat reading “Make America Arrest the Cops who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

James, who’s been taking on an increasing role as a social justice activist, said Taylor, 26, “had a bright future and her life was taken away from her and there’ve been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That’s what it’s about.”

Earlier in the day, reports ETOnline, James and several teammates were photographed wearing the hats as they left the Disney World hotel, which has been serving as a home for players in the so-called NBA bubble.

The Lakers posted their photos on the team’s Twitter page.

Taylor lost her life when officers barged into her apartment late at the night of March 13 with a “no knock” narcotics search warrant. They didn’t find any drugs. One officer was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, who says he thought the officers were home invaders. He was charged at first but the charges were eventually dropped. Only one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death has been fired, and none have been charged.

Taylor’s family sued the officers in May, accusing them of wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence.

In June, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed “Breonna’s Law,” which bans the use of no-knock search warrants and requires officers to wear body cameras when executing search warrants.

The father of Michael Brown Jr., who was also shot dead by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, has also called for justice in Taylor’s case and traveled to Louisville recently to join a protest with Until Freedom.

On Monday night, former first lady Michelle Obama referenced Taylor’s death while delivering an impassioned speech during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

“Here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered. Stating the simple fact that a Black life matters is still met with derision from the nation’s highest office,” Obama said.

“Sadly, this is the America that’s on display for the next generation,” she added.

A billboard in Louisville showing Taylor was vandalized this week. Red paint was splattered in the center of her forehead, resembling a bullet wound.