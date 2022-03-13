PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/WNCN) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, recently banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness.

An increasing number of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York are cracking down on encampments. This comes after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents.

Officials justify the moves by citing recent violent homeless outbursts, littered encampments labeled as health concerns, and increasing homeless deaths.

But advocates for people experiencing homelessness have denounced the maneuvers.

They say the homeless crisis is being treated as a blight or a chance for cheap political gains.

One cleanup in Salem, Oregon in 2019, was done after a rat infestation and concern about human health that prompted the city to move campers out.

Previously Salem issued permits for people to hand out meals to the homeless campers under the bridge but have stopped that practice. They want the homeless people to move to a nearby mission for meals and beds.

KOIN-TV contributed to this report