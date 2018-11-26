Lime scooter rider dies after crashing into tree Video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBS/KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man died after crashing a Lime scooter into a tree in north St. Louis Saturday night.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. near the area of Grand Boulevard and Penrose Street. The rider struck a tree while riding the scooter and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities said no vehicles were involved in the accident.

The man reportedly had a medical emergency before crashing the scooter into the tree. Officials are continuing to investigate whether the man died from the medical emergency or from the crash.

The scooters are able to travel up to 15 mph and all riders are advised to wear helmets, according to Lime’s website.

Lime scooters made their debut in downtown St. Louis last July.