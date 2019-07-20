Listeria risk triggers recall of salads, sandwiches from Target and Fresh Market

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — There’s a recall you need to know about.

The Fresh Market and Target are recalling some of their salads and sandwiches over the risk of listeria contamination.

The FDA says there are two brands they’re worried about right now– both made by Elevation Foods.

The brand names on the packaging are Archer Farms and Freskët.

Officials at Elevation Foods said they found the problem after testing some egg salad.

Now they’re trying to figure out where it came from.

In the meantime here’s the list of what’s been recalled:

With Archer Farms the recall covers egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches made on June 18.

With Freskët the recall includes egg salad, tuna salad and thai lobster salad.

No one has gotten sick, but listeria bacteria can be serious– and even deadly for some people– including kids.

Any of the recalled food can be returned to where it was purchased for a refund.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now