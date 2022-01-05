Little Caesar’s HOT-N-READY no longer $5, is the trade-off worth it?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re looking a cheap, hot-and-ready pizza, Little Caesar’s $5 pie has been the longtime go-to. Customers will be paying more than $5.

The company announced its HOT-N-READY classic pepperoni pizza would go up to $5.55 for a limited time at participating locations. And, the price could go up even higher after the promotional period ends.

Despite the increase, Little Caesar’s said its large pepperoni was still offered at the country’s most affordable price when compared to the top four pizza chains.

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love,” Jeff Klein, the chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, said in a press release.

While the pizza will cost you more, Little Caesar’s said customers would be getting something in return: 33-percent more pepperoni. This will be a permanent change for the menu.

The price jump represents another example of products increasing in cost for Americans.

Last month the U.S. Labor Department said consumer prices increased more than expected, rising eight-tenths of one percent. That is the biggest yearly increase since 1982.

All of this can be traced back to the pandemic that doesn’t look like it will end soon.