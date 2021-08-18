Live Nation, local venues set new COVID-19 guidelines for all concerts

Festivalgoers watch Death Blooms rock band on stage on the first day of Download Festival at Donington Park at Castle Donington, England, Friday June 18, 2021. The three-day music and arts festival is being held as a test event to examine how Covid-19 transmission takes place in crowds, with the the capacity significantly reduced from the normal numbers. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Live music made its return in 2021. In more and more cases, that comes with a prerequisite.

During Gov. Roy Cooper’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Wednesday, Live Nation announced new requirements for attending any of their events.

If you are an employer, join businesses like Live Nation and require your employees and customers to be vaccinated or tested regularly. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, make time to get your shot and talk with your doctor today. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 18, 2021

Starting Oct. 4, the company will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend its concerts.

The company said it piloted the initiative at several events already. Most notably was Lollapalooza in Chicago last month.

Jeannine Benson with Live Nation, said 90-percent of attendees brought proof of vaccination. Benson noted another 12-percent said the festival was a reason to get vaccinated.

Locally, the Dead & Company concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh this week had the same requirements. Benson said 70-percent of people brought their proof of vaccination for the concert.

“We’re really looking forward to continuing to bring the magic of live music to North Carolina,” Benson said.

Live Nation joined local concert venues in setting pandemic restrictions.

Local venues set restrictions

At Motorco Music Hall in Durham, anyone entering its building will need to show proof of vaccination. Masks must also be worn unless one is actively eating or drinking.

Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro recently upgraded their requirements as well.

It will now require proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. People will also need to wear a mask inside the venue.