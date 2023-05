RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Country to K-Pop, and Rock to Hip-Hop.

You can buy tickets to your favorite live music acts for as low as $25. This week, Live Nation will have their annual “All In” concert ticket sale.

Your favorite artists like Beck and Phoenix, Big Time Rush, Janet Jackson and Fall Out Boy are some of the acts that will perform.

Cheap tickets for 3,800 acts will be available at livenation.com.