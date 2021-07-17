‘Looks like a war’ — store owner says after 8 shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (WNCN/KPTV/CBS Newspath) — At least eight people were injured in a shooting that took place in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a report of multiple injuries in the 300 block of SW 3rd Avenue just after 2 a.m. Upon their arrival officers found several victims with gunshot wounds and called in paramedics.

At least one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, according to Portland Police Bureau.

“I was a little surprised. Kind of shocked, it looks like a war. Seriously, it looks like a war around here. So, we’ll see what happens,” said Brad Popick, the owner of The Outdoor Store, which is nearby.

The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived. No descriptions were available as of Saturday morning.

Officers temporarily closed SW 3rd Avenue from SW Oak Street to SW Washington Street for the investigation.

“It has only been in the last couple of years that it’s gotten this chaotic,” Popick said. “It was fairly safe we had a lot of police, the police station was across the street forever. And so, I’m sure there’s a lot, an onion peeling off problems that’s going on down here. But there are problems and you’ve got to attack the problems to be able to resolve it doesn’t seem like it’s being done too well.”

— KOIN-TV contributed to this report