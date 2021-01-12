Luxury retirement home accused of giving COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who aren’t residents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC/CBS Newspath) MorseLife Health System, with its 50-acre sprawling luxury compound and resort style amenities, promises to help its residents live well.

Instead of using its precious COVID-19 vaccines for only their residents and staff, they’re accused of giving it to rich donors who don’t live there. Now, a state and federal investigation is underway.

A woman whose mother is a resident there, who asked to remain anonymous, said her mother is still waiting for her shots.

“It’s just heartbreaking that she has to wait for these wealthy donors to be rewarded,” she said.

These shots were part of a deal with CVS and Walgreens to give shots to residents and workers. People 65 and over can still get inoculated but have to go elsewhere.

“It just goes to show that there’s been a pandemic for the rich and another pandemic for those of us who aren’t rich and well connected,” State Rep. Omari Hardy told CBS12 News.

Hardy says he has been called dozens of time daily from constituents asking how they can get their shots, but he can’t provide a clear answer. He says the issue is two-fold.

“This is what happens when you have a chaotic vaccine rollout. You have basically given the vaccine to hundreds of hundreds of different private providers,” he said. “So here it appears that MorseLife has not done the right thing.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday in Indian River County that the state’s inspector general is already looking into it.

“Look, if you’re not a resident or staff of a long-term care facility, but you’re 65 and up, there’s other options for you,” he said. “We want you to get vaccinated but to go under that rubric when you’re not a resident and you’re not a staff member, that’s definitely going outside of what the guidance is and what the program is for.”

In a statement Thursday calling for a federal investigation, Sen. Rick Scott said the accusations are disgusting and immoral, adding those responsible will be held accountable.

In the meantime, it’s a frustrating wait for a lifesaving vaccine.

“She is living for that vaccine,” said the woman whose mother is still waiting for the vaccine.

MorseLife did not respond to requests for comment or an interview.