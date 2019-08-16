Major delays at airports due to nationwide computer system issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Airports across the country are experiencing major delays Friday due to a nationwide issue with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer system.

Travelers at San Francisco International Airport sent CBS 17 sister station KRON photos of extremely long lines in the Customs and Border Protection area.

SFO explained that there is a nationwide computer system issue with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

All of the systems are reportedly offline, causing a huge disruption with travel.

Currently, everything is being done by hand at SFO.

Hundreds of people — from infants to the elderly — have been waiting in line for much longer than usual.

No further details have been reported.

