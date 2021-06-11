Majority of Americans say they are no longer practicing strict social distancing guidelines

(WNCN) — With mask mandates and social distancing guidelines being eased across the United States, many Americans have ditched the idea of isolating from non-household members.

According to Gallup, researchers found that since public fear about contracting the coronavirus is down as vaccinations are rising, people are feeling more comfortable about venturing out in public spaces such as restaurants, stores, doctor’s offices and more.

However, although researchers found that many people are still wearing their mask when outside of the home, only about 22 percent of respondents say they are completely or mostly isolating from those who they don’t live with.

The 22 percent in May is down from earlier studies that reported 30 percent back in April and 48 percent through January.

About 40 percent of respondents say they are still partially isolating, while about 38 percent are making no attempt to isolate from others.

By contrast, fully three in four Americans in April 2020 said they were completely or mostly isolating, with only 3% not isolating at all.

Read Gallup’s full findings here.