Majority of voters support vote-by-mail in 2020 presidential election, poll shows

A new poll of more than 2,300 voters shows that the majority favor the idea of mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election likely due to concerns of coronavirus.

The survey conducted by Harvard and Harris Insights and Analytics found that out of 2,394 respondents, 72 percent supported the idea, while the other 28 percent rejected such.

The poll was conducted from April 14 through 16.

Other findings in the poll revealed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is continuing to rise. Now sitting at 49 percent, the president’s approval rating has risen at least one percent every month in 2020.

Fifty-one percent of those survey strongly or somewhat approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

On the contrary, 55 percent of voters see the country on the wrong track.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a physician and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases received a majority “very favorable” grade by the voters surveyed.

