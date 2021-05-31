Mall shoppers flee amid chaos after man slams skateboard, triggering ‘active shooter’ scare

DALLAS (AP/KTVT/CBS Newspath) – Dallas police say panicked shoppers rushed out of Dallas mall on Memorial Day after a man banged a skateboard on the ground in the food court and made hand gestures as if he was shooting.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said police got a call at 1:27 p.m. Monday reporting an active shooter at NorthPark Center.

People were running for the exits but in many cases though they ended up being guided into the food court. A couple told they were ushered into a storm shelter but felt trapped and cornered and ended up going back in the mall.

Police said the man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. Garcia said the man did not have a gun.

Video taken inside the mall showed shoppers rushing for exits while an alarm blared.

“Everyone is hiding behind walls and there’s like people with kids and they don’t know what to do. There are people with strollers struggling to get out of there …. and I ran out,” said Daana Rodriguez.

“This mom was with three kids and I just helped her grab one of them ‘cause she was dragging him and she had to run she was so scared.”