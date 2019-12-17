Man accused of burning girlfriend’s baby in bath arrested, given $1,000 bond

MILWAUKEE (CNN/WITI) — A Milwaukee man who was supposed to be caring for his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter is now charged with causing her serious injury.

The toddler was badly burned by hot water in the bathtub. Now, she’s bandaged from her torso to her toes.

“She is definitely in a lot of pain,” the girl’s father, Anthony Wilson, said. “I literally broke down.”

He says it’s heartbreaking seeing his daughter Kelsey in this condition.

“I couldn’t stop crying when I first seen it,” he said. “I don’t understand how someone can do that to a child.”

Authorities say Akeem Rasheed Saygo, who has another child with Kelsey’s mother, is responsible for the child’s injuries.

The child’s mother had her in his care when a routine bath went tragically wrong.

Court documents reveal the 27-year-old suspect admitted that he “made the water too hot,” put the baby in the tub and “left the hot water on…then went downstairs to do laundry.”

“I know my daughter and I know she definitely would have screamed as soon as she touched the water,” Wilson said.

Reports show, when the suspect later returned to the bathroom, the girl was “crying and saw that she had burns on her body.” She then texted her mother who brought her to the hospital.

According to her father, she has second-degree burns on about 15% of her body.

Wilson says she has horrific injuries but he is thankful she is alive.

“She literally could have drowned. It could have been a completely different situation,” he said.

Wilson is now calling for justice.

“He didn’t show any remorse at all,” he said.

Saygo is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $1,000 bail for felony neglect of a child.

He is due back in court on Dec. 23.

