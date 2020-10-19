DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge ordered a Massachusetts man accused of burning a display of hay bales supporting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute.
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said they successfully argued the actions of 49-year-old Lonnie Durfee made him a risk to the public noting, “Our number one job is to protect the public. This ruling keeps a dangerous person from potentially causing additional harm to members of our community.”
The Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton created the display of hay bales and wrote “USA Biden Harris 2020” on them. The display was placed along Route 9 for vehicles driving by to see.
Officers determined the bales were purposely set on fire on October 9 and later arrested Durfee. He has been charged with burning personal property.
“I thank Judge Smyth for his thoughtful consideration of the facts we presented in making his determination. Mr. Durfee’s record shows that he has engaged in a pattern of domestic violence, including strangulation, a strong indicator of potential lethality,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “Mr. Durfee’s recent arson allegations are particularly concerning in light of his violent history because he is escalating his hostility against the public at large.”
The display has since been replaced.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Confirmed world coronavirus infections surpass 40 million, according to Johns Hopkins University
- Man accused of burning ‘USA Biden Harris 2020’ hay bales display held without bail
- Robeson County sheriff shares thoughts after Rowland police officer assaulted
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone
- ‘Words cannot describe’: Family loses 3 of 5 members to COVID-19 within days
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now