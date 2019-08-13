Man accused of raping 8-year-old girl, fracturing her skull with shovel has cases dismissed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/CNN) – A man in Kentucky who admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl appeared in court Monday.

Cane Madden admitted to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, hitting her over the head with a shovel and stealing her iPad.

The judge called Madden a danger to the community and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Madden has a long criminal history, but most charges have been dismissed.

He’s had 9 cases against him, and 8 were dismissed because of his incompetence, including a 2017 sexual assault in which he admitted to police he bit the victim and removed a large chunk of her face.

He told detectives he would kill the woman and she would “end up in a body bag.”

But earlier this year, a judge found Madden incompetent to stand trial, and as a result, those charges were dismissed.

Today, a public defender asked for the judge to dismiss Madden’s most recent charges.

Madden will remain behind bars on $1 million bail.

He is due back in court later this month.

