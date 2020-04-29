Man accused of stealing mail, including stimulus checks

A Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday and accused of stealing mail that included stimulus checks from the federal government, according to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Tuesday morning, officers saw Chen search inside the medical collection bin at a closed medical office in Sunset Park, New York, and look through the mail left at the door, the DOJ said, citing a complaint and statements made in court. He then allegedly walked to a nearby residential building and went through that mail, before walking into the gated part of a second residential building and leaving with “what appeared to be mail.”

When officers approached, Chen tossed the mail on the sidewalk, the DOJ said. When the officers searched him, they allegedly found checks and economic impact payments totaling $12,000, along with credit cards and other opened mail.

“The COVID-19 crisis has placed tremendous stress on underserved communities across this country. The Economic Impact Payments are, in many cases, the lifeline needed by these individuals to stay afloat during this crisis. When Mr. Chen stole these checks, he robbed recipients of these much-needed funds,” U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Philip Bartlett said in the release.