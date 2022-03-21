IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WNCN) – Deputies in Maryland on Thursday arrested a convicted felon on child porn possession, animal abuse, and weapons charges, a news release said.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, 42-year-old Jason Havelt was arrested after deputies searched a home. The investigation began in November when detectives received tips about animal abuse.

A USB drive provided to authorities showed photos of Havelt “performing sexual acts on his dogs,” the news release said.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices from Havelt. They found more images of animal abuse. They also found videos of child pornography, including acts that involved animals, deputies said.

Investigators also found images of Havelt pictured in his house with multiple weapons, which included rifles, shotguns, and handguns. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from owning firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

In all, Havelt faces 16 charges: