Man back behind bars after carjacking teen girl 20 minutes after jail release

SPOKANE, Wash. (WNCN) — A Washington State man has found himself back behind bars after carjacking a teen girl just minutes after being released from jail.

Spokane City Police say on Feb. 13 around 10:28 p.m. local time, officers responded to reports of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old girl whose vehicle had been taken. The girl told officers that a stranger had approached her, indicated they had a gun, and demanded her car.

Later that night, police located the stolen vehicle and the driver, 31-year-old Marcus Goodman. Goodman was arrested after being “quickly identified” as the person who stole the vehicle, police say.

An investigation revealed that Goodman had been released from jail on an unrelated felony charge at 10:08 p.m. Police say Goodman traveled roughly 1.5 miles from the jail to the location where the vehicle was stolen.

Goodman was booked back into Spokane County Jail under a $15,000 bond for the felony charge of second-degree robbery.